THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Media tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau has quit as leader of
Quebec's main separatist party after less than a year in charge,
ending a major soap opera in the province's political history.
** An influential military-focused charity that denied
scholarships to two children of an infantry officer who took his
own life after deploying to Afghanistan announced on Monday that
it is expanding the scope of its education program because of
** The sale of Manitoba Telecom Services (MTS) to
BCE Inc for C$3.1-billion ($2.47 billion) plus the
assumption of C$800-million of debt will reduce the number of
major wireless suppliers in Manitoba from four to three, and
that could result in higher prices for mobile phone users in the
NATIONAL POST
** With syphilis spreading in Canada at rates unseen in
decades, doctors are struggling to cope with a shortage of the
** The oilpatch has been a boon for discount retailers,
according to recent data, as financially strapped Albertans try
to spend less on their grocery bills - but the bigger picture
reveals that Canadians are always looking for a deal, regardless
** Prices have been dropping for seven straight months in
the oilpatch but the decline hasn't been enough to lure buyers
back to the market in any noticeable way, the Calgary Real
($1 = C$1.26)
