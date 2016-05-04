May 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr says members of the military with mental-health issues should not fear they will be automatically discharged when they step forward for treatment. (bit.ly/21w1oc4)

** Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay promised on Tuesday to consult with farmers and processors in the coming weeks to deal with the problem of so-called diafiltered milk, triggering a potential trade showdown with the United States. (bit.ly/21w1uR1)

** The entire 80,000-strong population of Fort McMurray was ordered to leave everything behind and evacuate quickly as an out-of-control wildfire veered into the city on Tuesday with little warning, creating the largest fire evacuation in Alberta's history. (bit.ly/21w1RLk)

NATIONAL POST

** Gregory Wiebe, a senior partner in the global accounting giant KPMG, who has been accused of being behind a tax avoidance scheme in the Isle of Man, says a lot of international tax rules "are broken" - and they need to be fixed. (bit.ly/21w2g0p)

** Bombardier Inc's decision to curtail production of its largest business jets one year ago appears to be paying off, with the aircraft holding significantly more of their value than the competition. (bit.ly/21w2wfM)

** A dramatic increase in expected energy-related loan losses at Canadian Western Bank has reignited concerns that the effects of the energy downturn are just beginning to be felt by the country's biggest lenders. In a pre-announcement before second quarter financial results are released later this month, the Edmonton-based bank said it will record C$33 million ($26 million) of provisions for credit losses on its oil and gas production portfolio. (bit.ly/21w2TqH) ($1 = 1.2765 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)