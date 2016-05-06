May 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario school boards wanting to buy properties from
other boards will be forced to pay as much as private developers
do in some areas under new provincial rules that are causing
divisions in the education sector. (bit.ly/23uhm5)
** The Supreme Court of Canada has closed the door on an
application by Nortel Networks Corp's U.S. bondholders to try to
make a claim for extra interest payments on their $4 billion of
outstanding notes. (bit.ly/23ui57e)
** Conservative MPs who voted to support the Trudeau
government's physician-assisted-dying bill as it makes its way
to committee for further study say they did so on the word of
their constituents - with some even pushing for more people to
be eligible than the Liberal legislation currently allows. (bit.ly/1UEcT09)
NATIONAL POST
** The head of Canada Revenue Agency says the federal body
is in the midst of a "blitz" on the Isle of Man tax scheme that
heightened public and regulatory concerns over offshore
accounts. (bit.ly/23ulnaF)
** The liquidity crisis at First Quantum Minerals Ltd
is largely over, company executives said on Thursday,
though there is still a lot of work required to improve the
balance sheet. (bit.ly/23ulDGB)
** The shut down of energy facilities accelerated on
Thursday, taking off line about 1 million barrels - close to 40
percent - of Alberta's daily oilsands production, as a wildfire
that started near Fort McMurray spread south to new producing
areas. (bit.ly/23ulFyl)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)