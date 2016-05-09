May 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Alberta's oil sands have been spared a direct hit from
the devastating wildfire that forced the shutdown of more than 1
million barrels per day of production, but it remains unclear
when companies can restart operations. (bit.ly/1T6yAXJ)
** Toronto-based insurer Manulife Financial Corp is
doing away with drawing blood, testing urine and collecting
other biometric data for term life insurance policies of up to
C$1 million ($774,233) purchased by new customers from ages 18
to 40. (bit.ly/1T6yG1q)
** The Canadian tourism industry is grappling with a
demographic problem that could threaten its future: Millennials
are spending far more of their travel dollars outside the
country than at home. (bit.ly/1T6yKhE)
NATIONAL POST
** A legislative fix that appears to have been effective in
reducing marriage fraud is about to be repealed for political
and ideological reasons. (bit.ly/1T6zumU)
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said the massive Fort
McMurray wildfire that forced 80,000 people to evacuate last
week had stabilized to the point that she's able to visit the
devastated oilpatch city. (bit.ly/1T6zxPD)
($1 = C$1.29)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)