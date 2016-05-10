May 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Amid predictions the fire that drove the evacuation of Fort McMurray could burn for weeks or months, transportation companies that serve northern Alberta are adding flights and waiving some fees to help people get where they need to go. (bit.ly/1rPc3SJ)

** Canada Finance Minister Mike de Jong has issued a rare order under British Columbia's Freedom of Information law to ensure that travel receipts and daily calendars for cabinet ministers and their senior officials are automatically made public. (bit.ly/1rPcGvs)

** Former radio host Jian Ghomeshi is expected to sign a peace bond on Wednesday that could preclude him going to trial a second time for sexual assault, the Globe and Mail has learned. (bit.ly/1rPdYXB)

** The Canada Revenue Agency has launched investigations into 45 Canadian taxpayers named in the Panama Papers, and the number is set to grow as federal auditors pore over the newly acquired data. (bit.ly/1rPdXCV)

NATIONAL POST

** Two major Canadian banks have signed on to Apple Pay, marking a significant expansion of the tech giant's mobile wallet service in Canada. Starting Tuesday, debit and major credit cards issued by Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will support Apple Inc's payments technology. (bit.ly/1rPf0Tp)

** Despite having the highest degree of digital literacy in the world, Canadians are far less likely than others around the globe to badmouth companies online when they have had a negative customer experience, according to a new survey from Accenture. (bit.ly/1rPfBEE)

** As oilsands companies scramble to determine when they can start producing oil again in fire-ravaged northern Alberta, the industry is estimated to be losing C$70 million ($54 million) every day that production is off line. (bit.ly/1rPfJE3) ($1 = 1.2955 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)