THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario government will spend more than C$7 billion
($5.42 billion) over four years on a sweeping climate change
plan in a bid to cut the province's carbon footprint. (bit.ly/1YuLey1)
** Canada's home prices climbed 1.2 percent last month,
marking the largest month-over-month increase for April since
2008. There was a monthly jump of 2.2 percent in Vancouver and
1.4 percent in Toronto. (bit.ly/1ZWpn2N)
NATIONAL POST
** The lone surviving Canadian hostage Robert Hall in the
southern Philippines has appeared in a new video, announcing
that his captor Muslim extremist group Abu Sayyaf will
decapitate him and a Norwegian man next month if they do not
receive C$16 million in ransom first.(bit.ly/1Nvsuha)
($1 = 1.2923 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)