THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is preparing to reject the permanent residence applications of three Chinese people who work for China's telecom giant Huawei, citing concerns of spying, terrorism or government subversion. The cases come after Huawei, which started operating in Canada in 2008, faced spying concerns in recent years. (bit.ly/1s9cMOY)

** Broadcast regulator Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission wants to know how pick-and-pay television is working out so far, and is calling Canada's largest cable and satellite distributors to account for the way they've rolled out new choices to viewers. (bit.ly/1Tz263c)

NATIONAL POST

** After some rocky years of revitalizing the business at Indigo Books and Music Inc, Heather Reisman is in growth mode again as she unveiled the company's latest store concept in west Toronto on Tuesday, the closest realization yet of her long-held vision to create a so-called "cultural department store." (bit.ly/247gGnt)

** About four in 10 Canadian homeowners says they were "caught short" in the past year without enough money to meet their expenses, according to a survey out on Tuesday. Manulife Bank paints a dim picture of Canadians with rising debt who could be sitting on a potential land mine if interest rates start rising. (bit.ly/1XuD9e1)