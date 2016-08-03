Aug 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Enbridge Inc and Marathon Petroleum Corp
have formed a joint venture to buy 37 percent of the Bakken
pipeline project from Energy Transfer Partners LP and
Sunoco Logistics Partners LP for $2 billion. (bit.ly/2ahnz5s)
** TransCanada Corp has joined a consortium
proposing an $800 million marine terminal, pipeline and
distribution network to feed Mexico's growing appetite for
gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. (bit.ly/2ahnuii)
** Creditors have forced Toronto-based animation studio Arc
Productions Ltd to shut its doors, locking out staff at the
company best known for helping produce popular children's series
such as Thomas & Friends. (bit.ly/2ahnoad)
** Opposition parties say the Trudeau government's new
method for picking Supreme Court judges is elitist in that it
cuts elected members of Parliament out of a direct role in
selecting potential candidates. (bit.ly/2ahnsqp)
NATIONAL POST
** Husky Energy Inc has agreed to a reduced price
for the natural gas it extracts offshore China and sells to the
country's state-owned CNOOC Ltd, ending an escalating
dispute. (bit.ly/2ahovHb)
** Silver Wheaton Corp's $800 million gold
acquisition from Vale SA shows that metal streaming
firms still have good buying opportunities despite improving
market conditions. (bit.ly/2ahoRNF)
** Canada's economy is vulnerable to the impact of a major
earthquake, and policymakers and the insurance industry should
be taking steps to avert a chain of events that would send
fissures through the financial system, the former head of the
country's top banking regulator warned on Wednesday in a report
from the C.D. Howe Institute. (bit.ly/2ahop28)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)