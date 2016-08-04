Aug 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government is facing another claim for more
than C$1 billion in damages over its policy on competition in
the wireless market. (bit.ly/2b4W2kW)
** The families of two women who died in federal custody at
a Nova Scotia prison last year are suing the federal government,
arguing in part that the Correctional Service of Canada
aggravated their health issues by prescribing stints in solitary
confinement rather than visits to a doctor's office. (bit.ly/2akeFEd)
** Arun Chandrasekaran is returning to National Bank
Financial to head up energy investment banking a year after he
left to join a Calgary-based private equity firm, Stream Asset
Financial Management. (bit.ly/2akeN6P)
NATIONAL POST
** Despite U.S. President Barack Obama's rejection of the
Keystone XL pipeline, new barrels of Canadian crude oil will
soon make their way to the U.S. Gulf Coast following a US$2.6
billion deal led by Enbridge Inc to buy a U.S. pipeline
system. (bit.ly/2b4QDKq)
** Wireless upstart Sugar Mobile is ramping up efforts to
attract new customers to its C$19-per-month ($14.54) plans as it
awaits a final regulatory decision regarding Rogers
Communications Inc's attempt to stop it from using the
wireless giant's mobile network. (bit.ly/2b4QDdC)
($1 = 1.3069 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)