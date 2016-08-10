Aug 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bell Canada and its parent company BCE Inc's
ratings were downgraded by DBRS Ltd. The downgrade came in light
of the Canadian communications giant's plans to buy Manitoba
Telecom Services Inc, which DBRS thinks is unlikely to
fall through. (bit.ly/2b5Sgdw)
** The Liberal government has reversed a policy to increase
the eligibility age for Old Age Security to 67, in spite of
resistance from bureaucrats that the move would not be in line
with what other developed countries are doing. (bit.ly/2aYLLbd)
NATIONAL POST
** TransAlta Corp's CEO Dawn Farrell said on Tuesday
that tighter environmental controls for power generation
companies are "here to stay". The comment was in light of new
policies announced recently by the Alberta government. (bit.ly/2aYJTza)
** Albertan consumers will end up paying "closer to C$600
million ($461.22 million)", not the C$2.0 billion ($1.54
billion) alleged by the provincial government, on their
electricity bills for power companies canceling controversial
power contracts early. (bit.ly/2b5SfGw)
($1 = 1.3009 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)