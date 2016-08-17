Aug 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa is monitoring the surge of unregulated mortgages
in Canada as non-bank lenders see their market share grow amidst
frothy housing conditions in Toronto and Vancouver. (bit.ly/2bdmNEU)
** Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan's
pipeline expansion is caught amidst a "challenging" time of
transition, according to a federal ministerial panel appointed
to conduct additional work despite the pipeline getting approved
by the National Energy Board. (bit.ly/2bdp5Uw)
** A month after rules to legalize UberX were to come into
effect, Toronto said that it had issued a new sort of licence to
the disruptive ride-for-hire service and will begin screening
its drivers with criminal background checks. (bit.ly/2bdoFh1)
NATIONAL POST
** BHP Billiton Ltd, the world's biggest mining
company, may end up "mothballing" its Canadian potash project by
the end of the decade after completing two shafts at a cost of
about US$2.6 billion. After the shafts are completed by 2018 or
2019, the company will decide on whether to build the mine or
not. (bit.ly/2bmKGLO)
** Ontario's largest credit union Meridian is launching a
nationally available online and mobile bank. The aim is to
compete with the country's Big Five banks by accepting deposits
and giving loans. (bit.ly/2bmR05D)
** Virgin Mobile Canada has introduced two new home Internet
service plans for eligible Ontario residents. Customers in the
province have the option of signing up for a 300 GB plan for $50
per month or an unlimited plan for $65 per month. (bit.ly/2bmM299)
($1 = C$1.29)
