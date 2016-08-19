Aug 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp launched a bond sale on Tuesday with a goal of raising at least C$3 billion ($2.34 billion) for the Crown Corp, and ended up raising C$5.25 billion ($4.10 billion) on Wednesday from a financing that caught the attention of yield-hungry investors. (bit.ly/2bscXAA)

** The Royal Bank of Canada has revamped its investment banking team, promoting its long-time mining chief, Gordon Bell, to vice chairman of capital markets and laying off the mining group's managing director. (bit.ly/2bsdhzd)

** A new venture capital fund, Impression Ventures Fund II, focused solely on financial technology companies, has raised C$20 million ($15.61 million) from a handful of big-name Canadian investors, including FairVentures Ltd, the innovation unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (bit.ly/2bsexlU)

NATIONAL POST

** EQ Bank, Equitable Bank's online deposit-taking venture, that offered an industry-topping 3 percent interest rate on savings accounts earlier this year, is lowering its rate for the second time. In April, the rate was lowered to 2.25 percent, and will drop to 2 percent as of Aug 25. (bit.ly/2bsbWsi)

** Wal-Mart Canada's share of the grocery market grew in the second quarter, but at a significantly slowed rate, as key competitors including Loblaw Cos Ltd and Sobeys Inc fought back with price competition. (bit.ly/2bsbiLq) ($1 = 1.2817 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)