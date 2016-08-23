Aug 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario's Liberal government has bowed to public and
opposition pressure in order to tighten caps further on
political donations, but is still allowing cash-for-access
fundraising. (bit.ly/2bdOmLS)
** Climate change is the "greatest global health threat of
the 21st century," so it is incumbent that physicians take a
stand to protect their patients, one of the world's leading
human-rights advocates, James Orbinski, told the Canadian
Medical Association. (bit.ly/2bbv1Rr)
** New data shows that about one-third of Toronto's public
schools require critical repairs as Canada's largest school
board, Toronto District School Board, faces a $3.4-billion
maintenance backlog. (bit.ly/2bbvQth)
NATIONAL POST
** Twitter Canada has a head of News and Government
again, an important position to the company as it tries to get
more media and political influencers to incorporate its products
into their daily workflow. The position was previously held by
Steve Ladurantaye. (bit.ly/2bbsSoI)
** Mogo Financial Technology Inc unveiled a mobile
application on Monday, hoping to attract clients with an app
that gives them access to a suite of credit and loan products
and services in under three minutes. (bit.ly/2bbsQx0)
