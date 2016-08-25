Aug 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's push to develop cuttingedge companies got a
boost from the country's largest stock market operator on
Wednesday, as TMX Group Ltd announced plan to launch the
"Advancing Innovation Roundtable," a group that will search for
ways to increase access to growth capital for companies. (bit.ly/2bPFr4P)
** Mayor Don Iveson's dream to knit Alberta's sprawling
capital city together with light rail lines could be in jeopardy
after the provincial government announced it will fund only 25
percent of infrastructure projects under a new federal program.
(bit.ly/2bPEPMI)
** The United Auto Workers union has won a vote to represent
workers at a Magna International Inc plant in Spring
Hill, Tennessee, giving the union another foothold at the
Canadian auto-parts giant. (bit.ly/2bPEp8U)
NATIONAL POST
** For the second time in a row, a joint cap-and-trade
auction held by California and Quebec has failed to sell most of
the emissions allowances on offer. This could seriously impede
Ontario's C$8.3-billion Climate Change Action Plan. (bit.ly/2bPESba)
** Tim Hortons said on Wednesday that Sami Siddiqui would
take up the role of the president of the company. This marks the
latest corporate shuffle since Restaurant Brands International
Inc. took ownership of the company in 2014. (bit.ly/2bPEJo8)
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)