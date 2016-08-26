BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A takeover proposal to rescue debt-hobbled Twin Butte Energy Ltd is in jeopardy as debt holders angry over the prospect of a major markdown in the value of their securities pledge to reject the deal. (bit.ly/2bSk3Mf)
** As the Liberals prepare to launch their signature anti-terrorism initiative, they have closed the door on a previous one by the Conservative government called Kanishka Project. (bit.ly/2bSlGd8)
NATIONAL POST
** General Electric Co is set to break ground Friday on a new factory in Welland, Ontario, that will employ 220 people with the possibility of significant expansion. (bit.ly/2bSlQ3X)
** Rick Peterson, a Vancouver-based financial services executive, is mulling a bid to lead the Conservative Party of Canada and plans to enter the race in late September. (bit.ly/2bSmPRS) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: