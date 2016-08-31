Aug 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Vancouver house prices could drop 10 percent by the end of 2017, as the introduction of a new tax on foreign buyers helps speed up a market correction, Toronto-Dominion Bank economists warned in a new report. bit.ly/2cqtxCY

** The National Energy Board has suspended its environmental assessment hearings of the controversial Energy East project as the heated political battle in Quebec threatens to derail the C$15.7 billion ($11.98 billion) pipeline proposal. bit.ly/2c7QTIN

** Justin Trudeau has struggled to produce major achievements during key political meetings on Wednesday during his first trip to Beijing as Prime Minister. China ticked boxes on its agenda, including Canada's application to join the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. But Canada has not claimed all of the prizes it sought, like a long-term solution to a dispute over canola exports and the release of a detained missionary. bit.ly/2bBon5C

NATIONAL POST

** Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc and Agrium Inc confirmed on Tuesday they are in talks about a possible "merger of equals", a tie-up that could give the Canadian agricultural giants added clout if potash prices eventually recover, industry watchers say. bit.ly/2bBlCBA

** Just as the National Energy Board was cancelling hearings on the Energy East project for the rest of the week due to security concerns, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr was telling a business crowd in Calgary that "all Canadians" had the right to participate in the hearings process. bit.ly/2bBlLF7

($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)