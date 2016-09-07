Sept 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The head of housing agency Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corp is warning there simply will not be enough money available
for Ottawa to meet expectations for a national strategy to
tackle the wide-ranging problems in the housing market. bit.ly/2bXymkx
** An alleged rape victim asked by a judge why she did not
close her knees for protection says the question made her hate
herself. The complainant, who was a 19-year-old homeless addict
at the time of the alleged rape in 2011, is at the heart of a
hearing in which Federal Court Justice Robin Camp stands to lose
his job over his conduct of a sexual-assault trial.bit.ly/2bVZovn
** Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch says her
proposal to screen immigrants for "anti-Canadian values" is
about promoting tolerance and equality, even as a senior aide in
former prime minister Stephen Harper's office calls the idea
dangerous and "Orwellian". bit.ly/2cnYkgf
** Some school boards in the Greater Toronto Area allow
students to be exempted from classes based on religious beliefs,
including music and art - but only as a last resort and after
failing to reach a compromise with parents. The issue of
allowing children to withdraw from classes flared up at Canada's
largest school board after a group of Muslim parents were
offered an accommodation, not a full exemption, from music class
at their Scarborough elementary school. bit.ly/2cryxCI
NATIONAL POST
** The proposed C$37 billion ($28.83 billion) acquisition of
Spectra Energy Corp by Calgary-based Enbridge Inc
announced on Tuesday will substantially boost the
company's natural gas asset base, giving it a foothold in
several critical North American gas markets. The deal is part of
a recent jockeying by major pipeline operators to grow their
positions inside some of North America's most promising gas
fields. bit.ly/2cjAmV2
** Canadian-born barrister Robert Tibbo helped Edward
Snowden, the former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
contractor who leaked an unprecedented cache of classified
documents to the media, escape Hong Kong and the clutches of
U.S. law enforcement. He speaks fondly of his famous client, and
still jealously guards certain aspects of their relationship,
most notably how he was retained to represent the
most-sought-after dissident in the world. bit.ly/2c5LQIl
($1 = C$1.28)
