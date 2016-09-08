Sept 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been probing
a Canadian-owned company for more than three months over its
sales of armored vehicles to war-torn Libya despite a ban on
military exports to that country - a review that now has been
expanded to include shipments to Sudan. (bit.ly/2c0SNj9)
** Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is now promising to extend
a ban on politicians attending fundraising events to all
candidates for provincial office - not just sitting members of
provincial parliament (MPPs). It is the Liberals' second pledge
in as many weeks to toughen up new rules on campaign finance,
and comes as the Premier tries to regain control of the issue
with pressure mounting from the opposition and experts to clean
up the system. (bit.ly/2bUU4Ct)
** Quebec's securities watchdog says it has uncovered a
sophisticated system of insider trading involving former Amaya
Inc Chief Executive David Baazov, by which kickbacks
were paid in exchange for stock tips on several impending
takeovers. The deals stretch back six years - long before Amaya
took over gambling behemoth PokerStars in 2014. (bit.ly/2bUR49f)
** The federal government says the cost to fix its new
Phoenix payroll system has nearly doubled in the past two weeks,
and will now ring in at C$45 million ($35 million) to C$50
million. The problem-plagued system has affected the pay of more
than 80,000 public servants, forcing some to max out credit
cards or borrow money to pay their bills after missing paychecks
for months. (bit.ly/2c0rZgl)
NATIONAL POST
** Drilling activity in the oilfield has slowed to the point
that 2016 will be the worst year on record for the oil and gas
industry, the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling
Contractors said on Wednesday in a revised activity forecast.
The association's updated forecast for the fourth quarter of
this year shows a 25 percent drop in new oil and gas wells
drilled from its original forecast in November. (bit.ly/2cmQCVA)
