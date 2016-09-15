Sept 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada took part in an international operation to secretly remove deadly chemicals - often turned into weapons - from Libya to keep them out of the hands of Islamic State fighters. bit.ly/2cXiQbf

** German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer AG became the latest global heavyweight to enter the consolidation race, announcing Wednesday that it would acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co in a massive $66-billion takeover. bit.ly/2cXjtl7

** Former Amaya Inc chief executive officer, David Baazov, maintains that he is innocent on charges of illegal insider trading following the admission by an investigator for Quebec's securities watchdog that it has no direct proof of privileged information being shared over the phone about several corporate takeovers. bit.ly/2cXjDJh

NATIONAL POST

** The TMX Group Ltd has taken the first steps in implementing a business integration initiative that it announced last month. After the markets closed Wednesday, the operator of the country's largest stock exchange told about 50 employees that their services were no longer required, sources say. bit.ly/2cXj1Dg

** The lawyer for plaintiffs seeking to enforce a $9.5 billion trial judgment from Ecuador against Chevron Corp's assets in Canada has an idea for the Ontario judge who will soon have to decide the matter. bit.ly/2cXi79W

** Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research on Wednesday launched coverage of Canada's mortgage finance system, policy infrastructure and securitization channels and one of its findings, which may shock some Canadians in Toronto and Vancouver, is that the market is not all that pricey. bit.ly/2cXisJR (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)