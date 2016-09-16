Sept 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Magna International Inc will likely need to build a new assembly plant if it wins more contracts to manufacture vehicles, chief executive officer Don Walker says. bit.ly/2crRqFp

** British Columbia will haul in more tax revenue from the sale of homes this year than its combined revenues from the province's historical economic foundation of mining, energy, forestry, Crown land tenures and natural gas. bit.ly/2crSyIX

** Unhappy with flood damages this spring, a group of Muskoka property owners has launched a class-action suit against the Ontario government, underlining long-held complaints by area residents about the way the province operates water-control structures in the region. bit.ly/2crRIMx

NATIONAL POST

** For the first time, the level of debt held by Canadians has exceeded the country's gross domestic product as the red ink spilled over in the second quarter to 100.5 per cent of GDP, up from 98.7 per cent during the previous three-month period. bit.ly/2crRxAL

** More pain is likely in store for Sobeys owner Empire Co. as the grocery retailer seeks to cut costs and drive up flagging sales in the wake of its botched integration of the Western Canadian Safeway chain. bit.ly/2crSmcW

** NewLeaf Travel Co Inc will temporarily cease flights to four cities as part of its new core schedule, which allows travellers to book out to April 2017. bit.ly/2crS6KR