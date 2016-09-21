Sept 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TMX Group Ltd, Canada's largest stock exchange
operator, is cutting 10 percent of its work force as part of an
ongoing effort to reduce costs. TMX said it intends to eliminate
roughly 115 positions, 95 full-time staff and a further 20
consultants and contractors. bit.ly/2cQR1xM
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has forged a
formal alliance with major banks in Australia and Israel to
collaborate in the areas of digital banking, financial
technology and cyber security in a bid to reduce costs and boost
innovation. bit.ly/2cQaQH2
** Canada's telecom watchdog has introduced the first phase
of a new wholesale regime that will force major providers to
give smaller competitors access to their ultra-fast fibre
networks, which connect directly to consumers' homes. bit.ly/2d8iBpn
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)