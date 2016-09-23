Sept 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc is closing in on its goal of becoming a major player in China's thriving nuclear-energy industry with an agreement for the development of the next generation of Candu reactors. The Montreal-based engineering giant said on Thursday it has an agreement in principle for a joint venture with state-owned atomic-power and weapons company China National Nuclear Corp and manufacturing conglomerate Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd to design, market and build the Advanced Fuel Candu Reactor. bit.ly/2doLeBY

** Toronto would be on the hook for a hefty provincial tax bill if the city council moves forward with a plan to privatize Toronto Hydro - giving Queen's Park a key role in deciding how lucrative the selloff would be for the city. Under current rules, any municipality that wants to sell more than 10 per cent of a local distribution company must pay a "departure tax" to the province. The tax could be around $200 million in the case of Toronto Hydro, estimated one energy industry source who spoke on condition of anonymity. The sum could sway council support for a sale. bit.ly/2cyvBq1

** Tanzanian police have killed 65 people and injured 270 during years of sporadic clashes with villagers at a controversial Canadian-owned gold mine, according to evidence heard by a Tanzanian government inquiry. The number of fatalities, based on complaints given to the inquiry by local communities, is the first official estimate of the scale of reported violence at the North Mara gold mine, operated by the African subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp. bit.ly/2cqoz3b

NATIONAL POST

** With the resolution of key trade disputes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and China's Premier Li Keqiang signalled deepening economic ties between the two countries, opening the door to the possibility of a free trade agreement. At a joint press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, the two leaders said they aim to double trade by 2025 and had resolved longstanding issues of access for Canadian beef and canola to China, while several companies signed commercial deals. They also announced talks aimed at an eventual free trade agreement. bit.ly/2d2FqtM

** Unifor will invite Fiat Chrysler to the negotiating table next, announcing Thursday that it will sit down with FCA Canada Inc as soon as its members have ratified a tentative agreement with General Motors of Canada Ltd. "If members support the recommendation and approve the new four-year collective agreement (with GM), we will shift our focus and immediately resume negotiations with FCA," Unifor president Jerry Dias said. "Unifor will be seeking a pattern settlement that includes our top priority: investment." bit.ly/2csM3tn (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)