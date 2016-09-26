Sept 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** General Motors of Canada Co has pledged to eliminate the $2.6 billion deficit in the pension plans for its unionized workers and retirees as part of a new contract negotiated between the company and Unifor. bit.ly/2daxHMa

** Ottawa is cracking down on a growing number of Canadians named in the Panama Papers, with the Canada Revenue Agency warning the 2,671 individuals or firms under review they should not expect a negotiated settlement. bit.ly/2dkCEF9

** When Frank Pearl watches Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londono, the leader of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), sign a peace agreement Monday in Cartagena, it will be the culmination of more than seven years of work to cultivate hope over the suspicion and anger sown from half a century of war. bit.ly/2dtfqJj

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's top financial regulator is beefing up capital requirements for mortgage insurers to make sure they are adequately accounting for the creditworthiness of borrowers and fast-rising real estate markets. bit.ly/2cPmxKY

** National Bank of Canada has become the second Canadian borrower - but the first private sector entity - to be given approval to issue yuan-denominated bonds in China's Panda market. bit.ly/2dvHEWK (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)