THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal Liberal cabinet has approved the construction
of an $11.4 billion terminal to export liquefied natural gas
from northern British Columbia, subject to the project's owners
meeting an array of conditions designed to reduce the proposal's
environmental footprint. Federal Environment Minister Catherine
McKenna, who made the announcement late Tuesday in the Vancouver
suburb of Richmond, outlined 190 conditions that Pacific
NorthWest LNG must meet before building an export terminal on
B.C.'s northern coast, including a cap on greenhouse gas
emissions that would cut them nearly 20 percent below what was
first proposed. bit.ly/2d2Qolu
** In the clearest sign yet that Ontario is losing patience
with Bombardier Inc, the government has privately
signalled it is open to commissioning vehicles from other
companies for a key Toronto transit project. The Quebec-based
company is contracted to provide 182 vehicles to Metrolinx for
light-rail lines in Toronto. But Bombardier has struggled with
persistent delays in producing a prototype for testing, and the
government is showing new willingness to look elsewhere for part
of the order. bit.ly/2cBY5Rs
NATIONAL POST
** Amazon Canada has upped the competitive stakes in the
lead-up to the busiest shopping period of the year by offering
free same-day delivery in Toronto and Vancouver for members of
its Amazon Prime program. Amazon.ca said Tuesday that Prime
subscribers, who pay $79 per year for free delivery on items
with no minimum order, will be entitled to free same-day
delivery on orders above $25 on orders placed in the two cities.
bit.ly/2d3rNAk
** Ontario Securities Commission chair Maureen Jensen says
Canada's compensation model for mutual funds is fundamentally
flawed and that regulators are looking at an outright ban on
embedded fund fees as a "possible solution." bit.ly/2deLuSa
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)