THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for sweeping
immigration reform with a "merit-based" method for allowing
people into the U.S., citing Canada's points system as a model.
tgam.ca/2mJT7mr
** Amaya Inc founder David Baazov will face trial
this November as lawyers from Quebec's securities regulator
prepare to lay out their case in the largest insider trading
investigation in Canadian history. tgam.ca/2mcPh8G
** The Trump condo-hotel tower in Vancouver has opened to
praise from Donald Trump's family and scorn from protesters
opposed to the U.S. President, while the Malaysian developers
look to capitalize on a tourism boom. tgam.ca/2m7jsh5
NATIONAL POST
** TransCanada Corp has suspended a lawsuit against
the U.S. government over its contentious Keystone XL pipeline
after the proposal was revived last month. bit.ly/2mJUam2
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp has a new how-to
guidebook on buying a home and one of the more intriguing bits
of advice is not to take on as large a loan as you might qualify
for from your financial institution. bit.ly/2mIcgVO
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)