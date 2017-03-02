March 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia health officials have granted all the
required licences to allow the sale of Retirement Concepts to a
subsidiary of Anbang Insurance in a deal believed to have
exceeded C$1 billion ($748 million). The firm has faced
questions in the United States over its ownership and possible
ties to the Chinese state. tgam.ca/2lCqoiU
** Republican fundraiser and activist Kelly Craft has moved
a step closer to becoming Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada.
She is being vetted by the U.S. State Department, the first move
toward an appointment. tgam.ca/2lWUVKW
NATIONAL POST
** Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen doubled down on
Wednesday on Liberal legislation that, along with several major
changes to immigration law, would reinstate the citizenship of a
convicted militant. bit.ly/2mHdMrY
** The Bank of Canada is holding its benchmark overnight
interest rate at 0.5 percent as it says Canada faces "persistent
economic slack." bit.ly/2mwCgXQ
** Federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he will be
pressing ahead with budget plans, including possible adjustments
to Canada's tax regime, despite gleaning few specifics during a
meeting on Wednesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
in Washington about what shape U.S. tax reform will take. bit.ly/2mwr4e2
($1 = C$1.34)
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)