March 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia's 15 percent tax on foreign home buyers violates Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms and "perpetuates prejudice and stereotyping on the basis of national origin," says the plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit. The lawsuit, which still must be certified, was first filed in September by Jing Li, a Chinese citizen who moved to Canada in 2013. tgam.ca/2mlmNJV

** The Alberta government is going on the offensive to defend newly approved pipelines, vowing to intervene to stop any legal action aimed at slowing down the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. tgam.ca/2lB4Qmb

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting recommendations from British Columbia's top health officials to widen the scope of his government's decriminalization agenda beyond marijuana to help stem the country's growing opioid crisis. tgam.ca/2llouqU

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government needs to create a special force to patrol the vast frontier between Canada and the United States because the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is stretched too thin, says the head of the union representing the nation's border officers. bit.ly/2mk6ZHp

** Greenpeace, after repeated attacks against Montreal-based forest products company Resolute Forest Products for "destroying" Canada's boreal forests, now says that it was merely stating an opinion about the logging activity, not a fact. bit.ly/2mNh4dn

** Medical marijuana producer CanniMed Therapeutics said on Thursday it has signed a letter of intent with PharmaChoice, a member-owned cooperative, that gives CanniMed exclusive distribution privileges at PharmaChoice stores in exchange for CanniMed's provision of training. bit.ly/2lGHnAS (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)