March 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The governing Liberal Party in British Columbia is under
investigation for its fundraising practices by Elections B.C.
The independent body said its probe will look at tens of
thousands of dollars in multiple donations, made by brokers such
as Mark Jiles and Byng Giraud, who paid under their own names,
with personal credit cards. tgam.ca/2mKxJS7
** U.S. President Donald Trump will not force TransCanada
Corp to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline solely with
American steel. Avoiding a "Buy American" provision championed
by Trump removes a major impediment to proceeding with the $8
billion project that was rejected by the Obama administration
amid opposition by environmentalists. tgam.ca/2mWnG9e
NATIONAL POST
** An Iranian-Canadian accountant who was involved in the
financial aspects of Iran's nuclear deal is believed to have
been indicted in Iran on suspicion of espionage, six months
after he was arrested. Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani was arrested
in August but not immediately charged. bit.ly/2ltZ1vA
