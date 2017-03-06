March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The governing Liberal Party in British Columbia is under investigation for its fundraising practices by Elections B.C. The independent body said its probe will look at tens of thousands of dollars in multiple donations, made by brokers such as Mark Jiles and Byng Giraud, who paid under their own names, with personal credit cards. tgam.ca/2mKxJS7

** U.S. President Donald Trump will not force TransCanada Corp to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline solely with American steel. Avoiding a "Buy American" provision championed by Trump removes a major impediment to proceeding with the $8 billion project that was rejected by the Obama administration amid opposition by environmentalists. tgam.ca/2mWnG9e

NATIONAL POST

** An Iranian-Canadian accountant who was involved in the financial aspects of Iran's nuclear deal is believed to have been indicted in Iran on suspicion of espionage, six months after he was arrested. Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani was arrested in August but not immediately charged. bit.ly/2ltZ1vA (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)