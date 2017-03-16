March 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Sobeys Inc has let down its customers in its
product offerings and marketing, but the grocer is racing to
improve operations, cut costs and win back shoppers, especially
those in Western Canada who abandoned Safeway stores, its new
leader said. tgam.ca/2nqHdSu
** Parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc said it
would raise C$340 million ($255.31 million) in an initial public
offering, becoming the third Canadian consumer brand to go
public since last October. The Toronto-based firm said it would
sell 20 million subordinate voting shares for C$17 each, pricing
them above its expected C$14-C$16 range. tgam.ca/2mROtpg
** Back at the helm of Quebecor Inc, Pierre Karl
Peladeau said he had no plans to lead the company in a new
direction, and would continue to follow a strategy based on
media content complementing its much faster-growing telecom
business. tgam.ca/2nqu6Rw
NATIONAL POST
** The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada will scrutinize
sales practices at the country's banks in the wake of news
reports containing allegations of aggressive and unethical sales
tactics. bit.ly/2naBPm3
** Canada's federal privacy commissioner has launched an
investigation into the Canada Border Services Agency's practice
of searching the electronic devices of travelers at the border.
bit.ly/2noyKzo
($1 = 1.3317 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)