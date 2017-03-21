UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
March 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Wednesday's federal Liberal budget won't announce plans to sell off Canada's major airports, even though such a move could raise billions in one-time revenue for a government that has little room left for new spending. tgam.ca/2nhJDSR
** Rogers Communications Inc paid its outgoing CEO Guy Laurence a total of C$42.6 million ($32 million) for his three years with the company, according to a financial filing. tgam.ca/2nFSvT4
** Alberta's Wildrose Party, which serves as the Official Opposition, has agreed to negotiate a reunification deal with the province's Progressive Conservatives, with both pledging not to dominate the talks as they kick off a polite power struggle. tgam.ca/2nhUrAd
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's biggest banks will be among the first to use a digital identity network powered by blockchain when Toronto-based SecureKey Technologies — in partnership with IBM — launches it later this year. bit.ly/2nfAhXA
** Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci heard pointed criticism of his government's C$10.3 billion ($7.73 billion) budget deficit and rapidly rising debt levels Monday as he tried to allay the business community's concerns about the province's fiscal plan at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce breakfast. bit.ly/2nNlnFQ
** The EU is worried about a protectionist U.S. White House that appears to see trade as a game that some countries win and others lose. EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a meeting at the University of Toronto on Monday that trade agreements create benefits by lowering consumer prices and creating more jobs. bit.ly/2mLcNWl ($1 = 1.3318 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)
