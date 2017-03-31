March 31 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** In separate announcements this week, BCE Inc
and Rogers Communications underscored investments
they're making to support download speeds of one gigabit per
second – the new frontier in high-speed internet, crucial for
the growing number of connected devices, data-hungry
applications and advanced television platforms. tgam.ca/2oopgBp
** Toronto-Dominion Bank's chief executive officer
sought to reassure investors that the bank does not have "a
widespread problem" with aggressive sales practices, even as the
bank enlists outside advice to help steer an ongoing internal
review. tgam.ca/2ooBEBF
** A mix of government and business leaders joined together
on Thursday to announce the launch of a new research hub devoted
to the study and application of artificial intelligence, a
branch of computer science that many believe is poised to
revolutionize everything from education to the global economy. tgam.ca/2oosoNN
** A special prosecutor will assist the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police with its investigation into political
contributions in British Columbia, a probe launched after a
Globe and Mail investigation into BC Liberal fundraising. tgam.ca/2oogTFY
NATIONAL POST
** Ford Motor Co hired 400 of BlackBerry Ltd's
mobile engineers to develop connected car technology, an
employment transfer agreed upon as part of a significant
partnership announced last fall. bit.ly/2ooczGN
** Natural resources minister Jim Carr on Thursday
downplayed U.S. enthusiasm for a border-adjustment tax on
Canadian imports, adding that talks with the Trump
administration are a "work in progress". bit.ly/2oou7T3
** Despite two years of layoffs and heavy cost cutting, jobs
in the Canadian energy sector continue to be at the mercy of
price swings, says a new report that warns 8,700 more jobs could
be lost if prices drop below $50 per barrel for a sustained
period. bit.ly/2oohlUG
