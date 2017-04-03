April 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Cenovus Energy Inc will delay its move into Brookfield Place east tower by a year due to a drop in oil prices and the consequent activity slowdown. tgam.ca/2n3xYbq

** Backed by a Federal Court of Canada order, the Canada Revenue Agency told Square Canada Inc it must hand over sales transaction data for all Canadian sellers who took in more than $20,000 annually in the calendar years between 2012 and 2015 or during Jan. 1-April 30, 2016. tgam.ca/2n3DhYq

** Major Canadian oil companies could face tens of millions of dollars in liabilities as a result of tiny Lexin Resources Ltd's insolvency and its inability to clean up over 1,500 oil and gas wells in Alberta, which has doubled the number of orphan wells in the province. bit.ly/2n3D3jI

** Ontario NDP deputy leader Jagmeet Singh is building a national campaign team and appears poised to enter the federal party's leadership race. bit.ly/2n3zrya

