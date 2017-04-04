April 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A judge has cleared the way for random testing of most
Toronto Transit Commission employees, accepting evidence that
"there is a demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at
the TTC which is currently hard to detect and verify." tgam.ca/2oE23LT
** Canada remains far from formally discussing an
extradition treaty with China, the new ambassador to Beijing
says. tgam.ca/2oE7xpG
NATIONAL POST
** As Rogers Communications Inc prepares to
welcome a new CEO in July, changes are afoot in the top echelons
with two senior executives' departures announced within two
months. bit.ly/2oE1a5G
** Opposition members were just settling in for the fifth
day of their filibuster when they discovered that the committee
examining the Liberal government's suggested changes to the
standing orders had been suspended. bit.ly/2oE2l5b
** Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin Group Inc confirmed
on Monday that it is currently in talks with WS Atkins PLC
in a deal valued at roughly C$3.5 billion ($2.61
billion). bit.ly/2oE2BRH
($1 = C$1.34)
