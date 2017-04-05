April 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Liberal governments in Ottawa and Quebec City appear to be trying to close the door on the pay hike controversy at Bombardier Inc, saying the plane maker took appropriate action in wake of the uproar. tgam.ca/2nDkEFU

** As the International Criminal Court struggles to quell a mutiny by its African members, the Canadian government has begun a quiet backroom effort to find a compromise with South Africa, the court's most powerful African opponent. tgam.ca/2nDjdqX

NATIONAL POST

** The heads of Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia defended their organizations' sales practices to shareholders on Tuesday, with the latter's chief executive calling allegations of aggressive tactics at some banks "largely unsubstantiated." bit.ly/2nDbE3F

** Realtors in Vancouver, Canada's most expensive city for housing, predict prices will continue to rise amid a shortage of listings they maintain is stifling the market. bit.ly/2nDmdE2 (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)