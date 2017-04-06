April 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ottawa and the provinces are poised to unveil a sweeping
agreement to liberalize interprovincial trade. tgam.ca/2nGHsop
** The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board said on
Wednesday it would launch a partnership to buy and build
retail-focused developments across India. tgam.ca/2nGVPsV
** Hudson's Bay Co is looking to further slash
costs and spending in what it says will be a major reinvention
of its business as it steels itself for more tough times in the
department-store sector. tgam.ca/2nH6tQr
NATIONAL POST
** Pamir Hakimzadah is to appear in Ontario court on
Thursday to face a single count of leaving Canada to join the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. bit.ly/2nGCOH0
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)