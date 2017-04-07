April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce made his case to shareholders Thursday for the proposed $4.9 billion purchase of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc, a week after hiking the offer price by 20 percent. tgam.ca/2og70N2

** The CEO of Royal Bank of Canada is urging all three levels of government to work together to solve the challenge of the Toronto area's sky-rocketing house prices, one day after federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau called a special meeting with city leaders to discuss the problem. tgam.ca/2og2T3z

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's banking regulator is prepared to move ahead with new rules to ensure the country's bank's have sufficient capital buffers for bad times — even if the mired international efforts of the Basel Committee remain stalled indefinitely. bit.ly/2og31jz

** Alberta and Saskatchewan are fighting over the shrinking number of energy head offices, but Crescent Point Energy Corp CEO Scott Saxberg thinks they should be more concerned about Canadian spending — and even head offices — migrating to the United States. bit.ly/2og4uWT (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)