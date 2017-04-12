April 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A landmark deal between TransCanada Corp and Western Canadian natural gas companies for discounted, long-distance pipeline transport comes "just in time" to help stave off some competition from increasing U.S. production, says one of the key backers of the agreement. tgam.ca/2p4Zs0j

** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark has launched the 41st general election in British Columbia, laying out a simple campaign theme that she is counting on voters to favour on May 9 – that only her party will keep the province's economy strong and job opportunities growing. tgam.ca/2p4TcWw

** Canadian oil producers are confident in Alberta's oil sands projects as a long-term play, betting that consolidation and a homegrown focus will drive down operating costs and make the industry more competitive as foreign players retreat. tgam.ca/2p4HhI1

NATIONAL POST

** Cenovus Energy Inc CEO Brian Ferguson says the company is encouraged by the interest in its asset divestiture plan to fund part of the mega C$17.7 billion ($13.29 billion)deal to buy ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets, which should help improve investor sentiment around the acquisition. bit.ly/2p4YRf4

** Pembina Pipeline Corp plans to build a propane export terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia where major liquefied natural gas export projects have stalled in recent years. bit.ly/2p4HIlD

** Canadian oilsands producers worried about international capital fleeing to the U.S. should take heart from the long-term attractiveness of the reserves, according to a senior think-tank advisor. bit.ly/2p4Ti0t ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)