BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A landmark deal between TransCanada Corp and Western Canadian natural gas companies for discounted, long-distance pipeline transport comes "just in time" to help stave off some competition from increasing U.S. production, says one of the key backers of the agreement. tgam.ca/2p4Zs0j
** British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark has launched the 41st general election in British Columbia, laying out a simple campaign theme that she is counting on voters to favour on May 9 – that only her party will keep the province's economy strong and job opportunities growing. tgam.ca/2p4TcWw
** Canadian oil producers are confident in Alberta's oil sands projects as a long-term play, betting that consolidation and a homegrown focus will drive down operating costs and make the industry more competitive as foreign players retreat. tgam.ca/2p4HhI1
NATIONAL POST
** Cenovus Energy Inc CEO Brian Ferguson says the company is encouraged by the interest in its asset divestiture plan to fund part of the mega C$17.7 billion ($13.29 billion)deal to buy ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets, which should help improve investor sentiment around the acquisition. bit.ly/2p4YRf4
** Pembina Pipeline Corp plans to build a propane export terminal in Prince Rupert, British Columbia where major liquefied natural gas export projects have stalled in recent years. bit.ly/2p4HIlD
** Canadian oilsands producers worried about international capital fleeing to the U.S. should take heart from the long-term attractiveness of the reserves, according to a senior think-tank advisor. bit.ly/2p4Ti0t ($1 = C$1.33) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results