April 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** China's envoy to Canada is calling for a rapid conclusion
of exploratory free-trade talks so negotiators can quickly get
down to work on a far-ranging trade agreement with "win-win
results" for both countries. tgam.ca/2oNJ9E4
** Home Capital Group Inc and three of its current
or former executives are being accused of making false and
misleading statements to the public about the reasons the
alternative mortgage lender had begun to extend fewer loans. tgam.ca/2oNOlbr
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario is poised to announce sweeping measures to deal
with its overheated Toronto housing market, with sources close
to the situation saying a 15 per cent tax on non-residents
buying in the region is at the top of the list. bit.ly/2oNU3d9
** The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled in favour
of Bombardier Inc in its dispute with Metrolinx. bit.ly/2oNLT4y
** Joe Natale wants to create a culture that prioritizes
customer service in his new role as chief executive officer of
Rogers Communications Inc. bit.ly/2oNIAKP
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)