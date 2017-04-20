April 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** China's envoy to Canada is calling for a rapid conclusion of exploratory free-trade talks so negotiators can quickly get down to work on a far-ranging trade agreement with "win-win results" for both countries. tgam.ca/2oNJ9E4

** Home Capital Group Inc and three of its current or former executives are being accused of making false and misleading statements to the public about the reasons the alternative mortgage lender had begun to extend fewer loans. tgam.ca/2oNOlbr

NATIONAL POST

** Ontario is poised to announce sweeping measures to deal with its overheated Toronto housing market, with sources close to the situation saying a 15 per cent tax on non-residents buying in the region is at the top of the list. bit.ly/2oNU3d9

** The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled in favour of Bombardier Inc in its dispute with Metrolinx. bit.ly/2oNLT4y

** Joe Natale wants to create a culture that prioritizes customer service in his new role as chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc. bit.ly/2oNIAKP (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)