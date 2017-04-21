April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing to target Canada's energy, lumber and dairy sectors in a renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2owQowX

** Real Matters has filled out the underwriting syndicate for its initial public offering, a transaction the mortgage services technology company hopes will raise upwards of C$125-million ($93 million). tgam.ca/2owDf7c

** The Ontario government announced 16 new measures including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers and expanded rent control rules to rein in the housing market in and around its largest city. tgam.ca/2owQowX

** Rogers Communications Inc wouldn't let Telus Corp broadcast its highest-definition sports channels until it was directed to do so by Canada's broadcast umpire just in time for the Blue Jays' home opener last week. bit.ly/2owSGMD

