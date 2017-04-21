BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** U.S. President Donald Trump is vowing to target Canada's energy, lumber and dairy sectors in a renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2owQowX
** Real Matters has filled out the underwriting syndicate for its initial public offering, a transaction the mortgage services technology company hopes will raise upwards of C$125-million ($93 million). tgam.ca/2owDf7c
NATIONAL POST
** The Ontario government announced 16 new measures including a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers and expanded rent control rules to rein in the housing market in and around its largest city. tgam.ca/2owQowX
** Rogers Communications Inc wouldn't let Telus Corp broadcast its highest-definition sports channels until it was directed to do so by Canada's broadcast umpire just in time for the Blue Jays' home opener last week. bit.ly/2owSGMD
($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.