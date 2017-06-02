June 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The American lumber lobby at the heart of the softwood trade dispute is attacking Ottawa's new C$867 million ($641 million) aid package for the Canadian forestry industry as another "government subsidy," raising the possibility that Washington could impose further punitive duties on producers from Canada. tgam.ca/2qIZpJt

** The Trudeau government has suspended negotiations with Boeing Co to purchase fighter planes as it continues to play hardball with the Chicago company over a U.S. trade complaint the firm lodged against Montreal aircraft maker Bombardier Inc. tgam.ca/2qJ5DJ6

** Workers at two Stelco Inc mills will vote on Friday and on Tuesday on new labor agreements with the steel maker, the last big hurdle left for the company to jump before it emerges from creditor protection. tgam.ca/2sliZIC

NATIONAL POST

** All telephone and wireless providers must update their networks to offer next-generation 911 services by the end of 2020 in regions with already established public safety answering points, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission mandated in a decision released Thursday. bit.ly/2swg9A2

** It may not come as a shock to many Canadians, but a new survey by Kiwi.com ,an online travel agency, has found that flights out of Canada are among the most expensive in the world. bit.ly/2su9oPc

($1 = C$1.35) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)