THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As the federal government seeks advice from Canadians on
the country's approach to renegotiating the North American
free-trade agreement, players in the auto sector disagree on how
a key feature of automotive trade should be treated. (tgam.ca/2sHVfhj)
** Executives at Tim Hortons's parent company face
shareholders at its annual meeting on Monday amid secret talks
with disgruntled franchisees and mounting criticism of the
chain's cost-cutting efforts. (tgam.ca/2s939Ub)
** Enbridge Inc is mulling expansion of a major
export pipeline, in the first sign of how the company plans to
use its scale after a C$37 billion ($28 billion) merger with
Spectra Energy Corp. (tgam.ca/2svdirC)
NATIONAL POST
** Christine "Chrissy" Archibald, a British Columbia native
who went to university in Calgary before moving to Europe to be
with her fiance was identified Sunday as the lone Canadian
victim in a terrorist attack in London. (bit.ly/2sF5PWy)
** Sales of existing homes across the Greater Toronto Area
dropped a 20.3 percent in May from a year ago, while the average
home price in the region fell about 6 percent from April,
results based on the first full month of data following a major
initiative by the Ontario government to cool Canada's biggest
housing market. (bit.ly/2rsExEX)
($1 = C$1.35)
