THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Marijuana financier Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp
hired a new investment dealer on Tuesday to raise C$50 million
($37 million) for the company, resurrecting a much-watched deal
that features the company's lawyer and former bankers as
significant personal shareholders. (tgam.ca/2rL4VIG)
** Guelph, Ontario-based Canadian Solar Inc is
facing the threat of American trade action against its Asian
manufacturing operations as the global solar-energy industry
struggles with tough competition and plummeting costs. (tgam.ca/2rUcQph)
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has largely exited the oil
sands but remains committed to the country through other
operations, including shale development in Alberta and British
Columbia – where a C$1 billion investment was made in 2016 and
another C$1 billion is coming this year – the multinational
energy firm's Canadian president says. (tgam.ca/2s3kUVm)
NATIONAL POST
** Lawyers and doctors of Michael DeGroote, one of Canada's
wealthiest businessmen and most generous philanthropists, say he
is mentally unfit and no longer capable of representing himself
in court. (bit.ly/2qZKkTI)
** Petrochemical producers are calling for more
custom-tailored incentive policies to drive investment in
Canadian megaprojects, as projected demand for plastics and
chemicals derived from oil and gas continues to rise. (bit.ly/2r4FUq4)
** Shell Canada Ltd will soon announce a project to turn
vegetable products into diesel fuel in Alberta, as part of the
company's transition to produce less oil and more energy from
natural gas, renewables and chemicals. (bit.ly/2sScmND)
($1 = C$1.35)
