June 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Property developers in Ontario are calling for changes to
rent-control measures announced by the province in April, saying
they are too harsh and are already causing builders to cancel
apartment construction projects. tgam.ca/2s9G5Cj
** Days before the end of his term, the chairman of Canada's
telecom regulator, Jean-Pierre Blais, is warning that his
successor may need to intervene directly in the wireless market
to deliver more competition and lower prices for consumers. tgam.ca/2s9IsFe
NATIONAL POST
** Retailer Sears Canada Inc, whose sales have been
on a steady downward trajectory, issued the direst warning yet
about its future and said it is exploring strategic
alternatives, including a possible sale of the business. bit.ly/2s9nkz5
** Canadian natural gas producers have been forced to shut
in their production after Alliance Pipeline LP, a joint venture
between Enbridge Inc and Veresen Inc, declared
a force majeur Tuesday on its export pipeline to Chicago, which
analysts say will hurt gas prices. bit.ly/2s9t3Fe
** Shaw Communications Inc announced two deals on
Tuesday: it sold ViaWest, its data centre business, for C$2.3
billion ($1.7 billion) to Peak 10 Holding Corp, and announced a
C$430 million deal with Quebecor Inc to buy low-band
spectrum licences in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. bit.ly/2s9I21V
($1 = 1.3191 Canadian dollars)
