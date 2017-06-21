June 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Top executives in charge of customer experience and
branding are leaving Rogers Communications Inc as part
of changes to the company's organizational structure under new
CEO Joe Natale. tgam.ca/2sSMGV5
** An executive shakeup at Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce is redrawing senior roles and putting fresh
blood in charge of core businesses. tgam.ca/2sSZjj7
NATIONAL POST
** Divisions within the Canadian oilpatch are coming into
sharp relief as a number of mid-sized producers have quit the
country’s largest industry association amid rifts over carbon
tax policies and pricey membership. bit.ly/2sSRk5i
** Alternative mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc
announced Tuesday that its subsidiary has entered into
an agreement with KingSett Capital to sell a portfolio of
commercial mortgage assets valued at about $1.2 billion, giving
the embattled company some much needed liquidity to pay down a
pricey emergency credit line. bit.ly/2rUBFO7
