THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Struggling Sears Canada Inc plans to file for
court protection from its creditors soon with the goal of
closing about one-third of its 94 department stores and keeping
the rest running, industry sources say. (tgam.ca/2twNzQo)
** Export Development of Canada has committed $72 million in
financing for Canadian Solar Inc's participation in
Dubai's massive Solar City project. (tgam.ca/2twlTef)
NATIONAL POST
** Berkshire Hathaway Inc said late Wednesday
evening it has agreed to indirectly acquire C$400 million of
Home Capital Group's common shares on a private
placement basis, providing a new C$2 billion line of credit to
its subsidiary, Home Trust. (bit.ly/2twW65G)
** AIMCo Realty Investors LP, a unit of AIMCo, launched its
initial debt offering in Canada, hoping to raise C$400 million.
(bit.ly/2twCgY8)
