THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** China has signed an agreement saying it will stop
conducting state-sponsored cyberattacks aimed at stealing
Canadian private-sector trade secrets and proprietary
technology. tgam.ca/2sIavxD
** The British Columbia Liberal government is poised to
introduce legislation this week on campaign finance reform, a
step toward shedding British Columbia's "wild west" reputation
for no-holds-barred political fundraising that would finally
bring it in line with other jurisdictions. tgam.ca/2sHM4QY
** The Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is accusing
the Liberal government of wanting to "appease" China as it aims
to negotiate a free-trade agreement, a deal that he says would
hurt Canadian workers and businesses. tgam.ca/2sHOnmP
NATIONAL POST
** As Amazon.com Inc makes a bold move into
bricks-and-mortar fresh grocery retailing through its pending
purchase of Whole Foods Market Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc
is increasing the amount of products available on its
Walmart.ca website in the next two months by opening it up to an
"endless aisle" of third-party Marketplace sellers, making goods
from outside brands and small businesses available for sale on
its website. bit.ly/2sHPmU8
** The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is pushing
ahead with its ambitions in the United States now that it has
completed its $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based
PrivateBancorp Inc, focusing first on organic growth
but leaving the door open to "geographic regional expansion in
logical places" and potential "tuck-in acquisitions as they
appear.' bit.ly/2sHQfMD
** Calgary-based North West Refining, which owns 50 per cent
of the Sturgeon Refinery near Edmonton, has hired investment
bankers and is looking for "liquidity alternatives," according
to AltaCorp Capital analyst Dirk Lever, citing the
privately-owned company's annual report which has not been made
public. bit.ly/2sIhDKn
