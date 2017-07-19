FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Earnings
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
World
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 11:22 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 19

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Provincial authorities issued a work permit for a controversial mining project near Williams Lake. The permit authorizes Taseko Mines Ltd to conduct exploration work at the site of the proposed Prosperity Mine, a copper-gold project that has twice failed to obtain necessary federal approvals to proceed. (tgam.ca/2u9sMVo)

** The takeover of Tembec Inc by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has been thrown into doubt as major shareholders of Tembec voice their opposition to the friendly $807 million deal. (tgam.ca/2u7Ahug)

** A wind-turbine-blade factory controlled by German Siemens AG is winding down operations, leaving 340 employees in Tillsonburg, Ontario, without work by early next year. (tgam.ca/2u5twcc)

National Post

** Canada Jetlines Ltd a start-up airline hoping to bring affordable fares to Canadians, has set its sights on launching an ultra-low-cost carrier next summer under the leadership of a new chief executive. (bit.ly/2tpInRN) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.