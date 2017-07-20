PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd plans to start construction on its C$7.4 billion Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion on time despite unceasing opposition. tgam.ca/2uF8vrm

** Oaktree Capital Management has filed complaints with securities regulators in Ontario and Quebec to address some of its concerns about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's proposed takeover of Tembec Inc, saying there are disturbing questions about the role of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd in the deal. tgam.ca/2vF5Hb3

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau released proposals this week to close loopholes that are increasingly in use by high-income Canadians to lower their tax bills through the use of private corporations. tgam.ca/2tKcpea

National Post

** Ontario-based Hydro One Ltd, has struck a deal to purchase Avista Corp, a regulated electric and gas utilities holding company that has operations in U.S. northeast and Alaska, for C$6.7 billion. bit.ly/2uBXPdt

** According to data from Statistics Canada, from 2008 to 2016 electricity prices in Ontario grew by 71 per cent compared to 34 per cent average growth across Canada. This means Ontario's electricity price increases were more than double the national average. bit.ly/2tKdG58