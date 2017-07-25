PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Canada government is prepared to walk away from NAFTA negotiations if the Trump administration insists that dispute-settlement panels be removed from the accord, according to a senior official. Canada, the United States and Mexico will sit down on Aug. 16 for the first round of talks aimed at rewriting the North American free-trade agreement. tgam.ca/2uw7SON

** British Columbia Premier John Horgan will meet with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross when he heads to Washington this week to make a case for a deal to resolve the softwood-lumber dispute, which threatens the province's single-largest export to the United States. tgam.ca/2usP44k

** Underwriters had little trouble selling Hydro One Ltd's C$1.4 billion ($1.12 billion) bought deal, which was announced last week with the utility's C$4.4 billion ($3.52 billion) acquisition of U.S.-based Avista Corp. The entire allocation of convertible debentures was sold within a day, say sources familiar with the financing. tgam.ca/2tG5yaJ

National Post

** Creative groups representing media producers, writers, directors and actors published a letter on Monday imploring Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Jolyare to overrule a decision by Canada's broadcast regulator that they argue will cut investments in made-in-Canada television programming by hundreds of millions of dollars. bit.ly/2uSYlnn

** The International Monetary Fund now expects Canada's gross domestic product to grow 2.5 percent this year, leading G7 growth, according to its latest World Economic Outlook. This is up from the prior forecast of 1.9 percent released in April. bit.ly/2vCuZXP ($1 = 1.2516 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)