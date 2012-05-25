May 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
- A breakthrough may be in the making between the Quebec
government and the province's striking students after Premier
Jean Charest hired Dan Gagnier, one of his closest advisers, as
his new chief of staff to resolve the escalating crisis.
Reports in the business section:
- Shareholders have killed Astral Media Inc's plan
to give the company's outgoing chief executive officer a
$25-million thank-you payment as part of the company's merger
with BCE Inc.
NATIONAL POST
- Two of Canada's biggest unions are floating the idea of
opening membership to everyone, including the retired and the
unemployed.
FINANCIAL POST
- Sears Canada CEO Calvin MacDonald hopes to woo
back the retail chain's customer base in suburban and rural
Canada with eye-popping store displays and a sharper assortment
of fashion.